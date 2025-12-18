Roblox content surpasses one trillion all-time views on YouTube

One in every five game-related TikTok videos globally mentioned Roblox during July and August 2025, company claims.

Users updated their avatars 274m times per day.

Roblox is now part of the daily lives of more than 151m users worldwide.

Steal a Brainrot reached over 25 million concurrent players in September.

Roblox claims that content on the gaming platform has surpassed one trillion all-time views on YouTube.

That's according to the company's 2025 Roblox Replay, which alleged that in July and August, one in every five game-related videos posted on TikTok globally mentioned Roblox.

On the platform itself, users logged 88.7 billion hours of engagement in 2025, alongside more than 50 million searches per day and 274m daily avatar updates.

Moreover, Roblox reported that it is now part of the daily lives of over 151m users. In Q3 2025, the average user spent 2.8 hours per day exploring experiences and socialising.

New player records

Individual games also set new industry benchmarks as Grow a Garden claimed the Guinness World Records title for the most concurrently played video game in July, before Steal a Brainrot surpassed it in September with more than 25m concurrent players.

Discovery remained a core driver of engagement. Brookhaven, Grow a Garden, and Steal a Brainrot ranked as the most searched experiences of the year.

Roblox said the scale of activity reflects more than just playtime and that these trends underline growing opportunities for creators, developers, and brands.

Looking ahead to 2026, Roblox plans to build on the momentum of a milestone 2025, with the platform further cementing its role as a cultural hub driven by discovery, creativity, and self-expression.

