Roblox's car crash interview on child safety and Ubisoft's curious Tencent deal | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 74...
PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 74th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On this week’s show we take a look at:
- Why Ubisoft's financials were delayed and Tencent's strange deal for Vantage Studios.
- The Roblox CEO's car crash interview on child safety.
- The big IPs making their way to mobile.
- The first anniversaries of Royal Kingdom and Infinity Nikki.
- PLUS some ramblings on level scaling in games.
