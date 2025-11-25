Royal Kingdom surpasses $300m in first year, beating Royal Match

Royal Kingdom generated $301.1 million in its first year on Google Play and the App Store.

Royal Match made $296.4m in its first year on these stores.

Dream Games launched Royal Kingdom on November 21st, 2024 after 19 months in soft launch, expanding the title to essential markets like the US - now its most lucrative. The UK ranks second and Japan ranks third.

Meanwhile, the US, Japan and Germany take the top spots for Royal Match.

Raking in royal revenue

Royal Kingdom outperformed Royal Match by 2% in its first year on the major app stores. Including soft launch revenue, Royal Kingdom has made $325.2m to date.

The match-3 sequel had the advantage of said soft launch and an established brand, possible factors in its slightly stronger first year, despite 2021 providing Royal Match with a more captive audience during the pandemic.

Dream Games has also tapped many celebrities in its marketing campaigns for Royal Kingdom, including Shakira, Jimmy Fallon and LeBron James.

Royal Kingdom quadrupled Royal Match’s early earnings and made almost $6.5m in its first 30 days.

Spending has only scaled up thereafter, with almost every full month since Royal Kingdom’s global release outperforming the last. October 2025 is currently the game’s best month, having generated $43.6m in gross player spending.

This was a 14% rise over September and almost tripled the $15.3m generated in April, just six months earlier.

With another week to go, November 2025 has currently brought in an estimated $33.1m.

Further evidencing Royal Kingdom’s ongoing rise, the game’s most lucrative single day yet was on October 25th, 2025 when it took $1.9m. This was shortly after a new update introduced 100 new levels, a new district, and a Halloween-themed event.

Royal Kingdom’s recent daily record almost a year after launch outperformed its entire first week on the global stage. The title generated $71,000 on its global release date versus $1.5m on its anniversary.

Its predecessor Royal Match has gone on to make $5.8 billion in lifetime revenue to date. It saw the highest player spending in its genre during the first half of 2025.

And, crucially, in a year since Royal Kingdom released, Royal Match’s annual revenue has grown by another 1%, indicating that at least on the major storefronts, the sequel hasn’t been launched to the detriment in its forebear.

Though, of course, the cannibalisation argument could still be made in regards to limiting Royal Match’s growth since the launch.

Dream Games recently ranked in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list.