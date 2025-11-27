Infinity Nikki’s version 2.0 update arrives as title hits $70m on mobile ahead of its first anniversary

Infinity Nikki has launched its major version 2.0 update.

The game has surpassed Love Nikki in year-one mobile revenue, although Love Nikki was exclusively available in China.

Open-world fashion RPG Infinity Nikki has launched its major version 2.0 update with overhauls to exploration, combat, customisation and more.

Framed as "the most expansive evolution in the series’ history", the update reimagines Miraland with two new locations, traversal abilities, and an emphasis on player connection and freedom.

Among the abilities, players can now utilise low-gravity movement, grappling, and a gigantification power to lead Nikki to new places in creative ways.

Version 2.0 went live yesterday, one week before Infinity Nikki’s first anniversary. The game released on December 5th, 2024 as the series’ first cross-platform venture with significant hype behind it, though its mobile successes remain small in the shadow of Infold Games’ breakout hit Love and Deepspace.

Mixed results

According to AppMagic estimates, Infinity Nikki has generated $69.9 million between Google Play and the App Store to date. Its most lucrative month was December 2024, its launch month, at $14m. It was followed by six months of consecutive decline before a turnaround this July.

Overall, Infinity Nikki had the second most lucrative first year in the series, behind Shining Nikki’s $103.2m but ahead of Love Nikki’s $49.7m.

However, it should be noted that Shining Nikki and Love Nikki spent their first years as China exclusives, while Infinity Nikki’s year-one revenue spans the global market. In China specifically, Infinity Nikki has made $43.9m on mobile.

At the same time, Infinity Nikki’s total earnings are likely higher considering additional player spending on PC, PS5 and other alternative stores in China.

Despite building upon the success of the Nikki brand and transforming the series with an open-world setting, this latest entry has fallen short of Infold’s more groundbreaking 2024 title Love and Deepspace.

The anime-style dating simulator generated $411m in its first year on mobile - more than Infinity Nikki, Love Nikki, and Shining Nikki’s year-one mobile revenue combined.

Changing styles

Infinity Nikki’s version 2.0 update appears to be an attempt at reinvention, with many new gacha outfits and locations like the Elderwood Forest and Spira, but also an overhaul to how the game controls.

Key layout optimisations have been made across PC, mobile and console versions, with "several adjustments" on mobile specifically. These changes include a resizing of Ring the Starbell and Ability Plus buttons, and a newly added Archery button.

Version 2.0 has also updated Infinity Nikki’s graphics, promising enhanced lighting effects, fog, and more realistic clouds. On mobile, Ultra Mode will enhance the precision of distant shadows.

More than 20,000 new sound samples were also recorded, including bird songs varying by location.

Whether these changes help to accelerate Infinity Nikki ahead of its predecessors will become clearer with time, but Infold is evidently continuing to implement many changes to improve the fashionable title.

Over the course of its first year, Infinity Nikki has introduced features like online multiplayer and co-operative minigames Bubble Trails and Bubble Escort.

Infold Games also ranked in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list.