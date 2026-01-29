Love and Deepspace celebrates second anniversary as $1bn milestone draws near

Love and Deepspace is now Infold Games' most lucrative mobile title.

Player spending and daily active users both increased by more than 20% in year two.

Dating simulator Love and Deepspace has celebrated its second anniversary as it approaches $1 billion in lifetime player spending.

According to AppMagic estimates, the title grossed $933.7 million in its first two years between Google Play and the App Store, with its second year having proven even more lucrative than the first.

The gacha game launched globally on January 18th, 2024 to fast success, topping charts and picking up $43.2m in its first 30 days.

It went on to generate $410m in its first year and made a further $522.6m in its second, up 27% year-over-year.

Plenty worth celebrating

The 500-person team at Infold Games has blended romance, sci-fi elements, photorealistic characters, and dating adventures into Love and Deepspace, successfully tapping into a largely female audience and ultimately creating what was one of 2024’s most lucrative game releases.

That year, it came second only to Nexon and Tencent’s Dungeon & Fighter: Mobile in China.

Now, Love and Deepspace is also the most lucrative game in Infold Games’ mobile library, having surpassed the lifetime player spending figures of Mr Love, Love Nikki, Shining Nikki, and Infinity Nikki on the major app stores.

60% of Love and Deepspace’s player spending has come from China, followed by 13% from the US and 9% from Japan. To date, the game has topped the App Store’s top grossing charts in over 40 countries and regions including China, Japan, North America, and the UK.

Meanwhile, lifetime downloads officially surpassed 80m in time for its second anniversary. Infold stated that daily active users have risen by more than 20% Y/Y, "demonstrating sustained momentum across global markets".

AppMagic data suggests China leads those downloads also, accounting for 41% of lifetime installs. Again, the US and Japan follow in second and third, at 7% and 5% each.

Love to celebrate

Infold celebrated Love and Deepspace’s second anniversary with a limited-time pop up event in Manhattan, New York. The Lavan 541 venue was turned into a sci-fi setting inspired by the game between January 16th and 18th, giving fans a short window to see an exhibition, special visuals, and meet life-size chibi characters.

In-game, the anniversary followed just weeks after the big version 5.0 update, and was celebrated with new main story content and the Throne of Eros gacha banner, which featured multiple love interests like Rafayel, Sylus and Caleb.

At its current pace, Love and Deepspace is just months away from the unicorn club - coming ever closer to the $1bn milestone.