Hot Five: Love and Deepspace’s second anniversary, Arknights: Endfield’s payment problems, and Aristocrat Leisure sells off Big Fish Games assets

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Love and Deepspace celebrates second anniversary as $1bn milestone draws near

Infold’s Love and Deepspace celebrated its second anniversary on January 18th with $933.7 million in lifetime player spending between Google Play and the App Store.

According to AppMagic estimates, the title’s second year was even more lucrative than its first, with player spending up 27% year-over-year.

2) Aristocrat Leisure sells off Big Fish Games assets

Australian casino firm Aristocrat Leisure has divested assets from Big Fish Games, a spokesperson confirmed to PocketGamer.biz.

A new company, BFG Entertainment, was established following the acquisition of Big Fish assets in October 2025.

3) Arknights: Endfield players hit with extra PayPal charges at launch

Certain players of Gryphline’s new gacha RPG Arknights: Endfield were hit with payment problems on launch day that led to some being overcharged hundreds of dollars when making PayPal transactions.

The issue appears to have impacted only certain platforms when using PayPal, with them receiving charges in various currencies. PayPal as a payment method is now unavailable in Arknights: Endfield as Gryphline investigates the issue.

4) Ubisoft shares fall almost 40% in five days as restructure plans unveiled

Ubisoft’s stock prices fell from €6.63 ($7.86) on January 21st to €3.99 ($4.73) by the end of January 22nd, a decline of almost 40% in 24 hours.

The fall followed Ubisoft’s announcement of its ‘Creative Houses’ restructure, revealed after the cancellation of six games, the closing down of its Halifax studio weeks after unionisation, and job cuts at its Abu Dhabi studio.

5) Netflix unveils new cloud-first direction for its games strategy

Netflix is aiming to deepen its approach to cloud gaming in a further shift away from its earlier mobile approach.

Now positioning TV-based play as part of its core long-term games strategy, the streaming giant shared during its Q4 2025 earnings call that it will aim to make games more accessible and allow subscribers to play directly on their televisions.