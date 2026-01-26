Ubisoft shares fall almost 40% in five days as restructure plans unveiled

Ubisoft’s shares have dropped almost 40% in five days.

Shares fell significantly within 24 hours of its restructuring announcement.

Ubisoft’s shares have dropped by approximatley 40% since the publisher announced its ‘Creative Houses’ restructure last Thursday.

Stock prices on January 21st were at €6.63 ($7.86) but fell to €3.99 ($4.73) by the end of January 22nd, a decline of almost 40% in 24 hours. Four days later, prices are still hovering around this lower figure, at €4.03 ($4.77) at the time of writing.

The plunge has followed Ubisoft’s cancellation of six games, the closing down of its Halifax studio weeks after unionisation, and job cuts at its Abu Dhabi studio.

The harder they fall

Ubisoft shares have seen a dramatic, ongoing decline since the pandemic. In January 2021, shares stood at over €80 ($94.77) each and have fallen by 95% in the five years since. They reached a 10-year low in 2024, when prices hit €15.54 ($18.41), and today they are less than one-third of that.

Closed studios, Star Wars Outlaws’ "softer than expected" sales, Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ delay and other failed or closed titles have likely all contributed to the ongoing decline.

Ubisoft also expects to make an operating loss of approximately €1 billion ($1.2bn) this financial year, despite net bookings rising by 20% year-over-year during H1.

"The portfolio refocus will have a significant impact on the group’s short-term financial trajectory, particularly in fiscal years 2026 and 2027, but this reset will strengthen the group and enable it to renew with sustainable growth and robust cash generation," Ubisoft founder and CEO Yves Guillemot said.

Ubisoft's restructure into various 'Creative Houses' are organised into genres, with each division said to be granted full creative and financial ownership. Mobile has been collated into Creative House 5.