Ubisoft cuts 29 jobs at Abu Dhabi studio

Ubisoft laid off 29 staff at its Abu Dhabi studio in November as the company continues to make cuts across its global teams.

As reported by Game Developer, several LinkedIn posts from Ubisoft staff based in Abu Dhabi suggested the layoffs began quietly in December 2025.

A former game support specialist took to LinkedIn to share that their time at the studio was coming to an end following recent restructuring after 4.5 years, confirming they are now open to new opportunities.

Another post uploaded around the same time referenced three and a half years at the studio, with the employee reflecting on their experience following the cuts.

Ubisoft confirmed the redundancies, which resulted in the cancellation of some projects to focus on Growtopia.

The reductions come shortly after the publisher confirmed the closure of Ubisoft Halifax, as the company continues to restructure parts of its global operations.

Ongoing restructuring

Ubisoft Abu Dhabi was established in 2011 and operates as a regional development hub. According to its website, the studio has employed more than 60 people and has contributed to projects including CSI: Hidden Crimes and Growtopia.

PocketGamer.biz contacted Ubisoft earlier this week to seek clarification on the reported layoffs, but the company has not yet responded.

Last year, Ubisoft laid off around 200 employees across Europe and closed its Leamington studio, with additional cuts at its Düsseldorf, Stockholm, and Reflections offices as part of ongoing restructuring.