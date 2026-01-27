Ubisoft proposes up to 200 job cuts at Paris headquarters

Ubisoft plans to use a voluntary collective termination process under French labour law.

The company said no final decision will be made until an agreement is reached with employee representatives and approved by French authorities.

The restructuring follows the launch of Ubisoft’s new Creative House operating model.

Ubisoft has proposed cutting up to 200 roles at its Paris headquarters as part of its ongoing cost-reduction plans.

As reported by IGN, the company plans to use a voluntary collective termination process to implement the reductions.

“In line with last week's announcements on its new operating model and the acceleration of cost-reduction initiatives, Ubisoft International has initiated discussions regarding a potential Rupture Conventionnelle Collective, a collective, voluntary mutual termination agreement that could involve up to 200 positions at its headquarters in France.

"At this stage, this remains a proposal, and no decision will be final until a collective agreement is reached with employee representatives and validated by French authorities. The proposal applies exclusively to Ubisoft International employees under French contracts and has no impact on other French entities or Ubisoft teams worldwide."

New structure

While the RCC process is voluntary and subject to agreement with employees and unions, Ubisoft has not said what steps it would take if the proposed headcount reduction is not met.

Elsewhere, Ubisoft has outlined details of its four additional Creative Houses, each structured around specific creative genres and granted full creative, brand and financial ownership.

As part of the reorganisation, the company has grouped its mobile business under Creative House 5, which will oversee casual and family-focused titles including Kolibri, Ketchapp and IPs such as Just Dance, UNO and Hungry Shark.

The update comes alongside a wider portfolio reset that has seen Ubisoft discontinue six games, including the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake and one mobile title. The new structure is set to go live in early April 2026.