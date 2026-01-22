Ubisoft moves mobile studios and IP into new Creative House under wide-ranging restructure

Five genre-led Creative Houses will replace Ubisoft’s existing structure, with full creative, brand and financial ownership.

Ubisoft has cancelled six projects, including Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake and an unannounced mobile title.

The publisher is targeting at least €100 million ($117m) in fixed cost savings by March 2026, one year ahead of schedule.

Ubisoft has restructured its operations into various 'Creative Houses' as the firm looks to put a turbulent few years behind it following a €1.16 billion ($1.3bn) cash investment from Tencent.

The publisher has already set up Vantage Studios as part of that Tencent deal. The subsidiary houses the company's most successful IP, including Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy's: Rainbox Six and Far Cry. Tencent will hold a 26.32% economic interest in the division and will take royalties from sales.

New 'Creative Houses'

Ubisoft has now revealed details of its four other Creative Houses, each organised around distinct creative genres. The company claims each division is granted full creative, brand and financial ownership.

The publisher's mobile offerings have been collated in Creative House 5, in which it aims to "reclaim a strong position in casual and family-friendly games". Companies include Kolibri and Ketchapp, alongside IPs such as its Hasbro portfolio, Hungry Shark, Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Just Dance and UNO.

The other Creative Houses focus on competitive and cooperative shooters, select live games, and immersive fantasy worlds and narrative-driven games.

Ubisoft said the new structure is built around three core pillars: a new operating model, a significantly refocused content portfolio and an acceleration of cost-reduction initiatives to improve structural efficiency.

These units will combine development and publishing responsibilities, supported by a central creative network and shared core services covering production, technology, infrastructure and business operations.

The new structure is set to go live in early April 2026.

More layoffs

As part of the portfolio reset, Ubisoft has discontinued six games, including the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake and four unannounced titles - including one mobile game.

Moreover, the publisher will allocate additional development time to seven projects, including one unannounced title now delayed from FY26 to FY27.

The company is also accelerating its cost-reduction programme, targeting at least €100 million ($117m) in fixed cost savings by March 2026, a year ahead of schedule.

A further €200m ($234m) reduction is planned over the following two years, bringing total fixed cost reductions since FY2023 to around €500m ($585m). Recent measures include studio closures in Halifax and Stockholm, alongside restructurings at Abu Dhabi, RedLynx and Massive.

Cost reductions

Founder and CEO Yves Guillemot said the reset reflects a decisive shift toward a more selective triple-A market and that further layoffs are expected across the group.

“To put the Creative Houses in the best conditions to succeed, we decided to refocus our portfolio with a meaningfully revised three-year roadmap and accelerate our cost reduction initiatives to rightsize the organisation," said Guillemot.

He added: “We will also selectively close several studios and continue restructurings throughout the Group. While these decisions are difficult, they are necessary for us to build a more focused, efficient and sustainable organisation over the long-term.

“Ubisoft is entering a new phase - one designed to reclaim creative leadership and build value for players and stakeholders over the long term."