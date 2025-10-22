Ubisoft RedLynx eyes 60 job cuts

Collective negotiations with RedLynx staff will begin on October 30th and are expected to conclude by late November.

Ubisoft has proposed a restructuring plan for its RedLynx studio as part of wider global cost-cutting measures that could see 60 staff laid off.

The company said it will first hold collective negotiations with RedLynx staff before making a final decision. Talks will mainly involve production and administration teams, with the Snowdrop engine technology team unaffected.

Moreover, negotiations will begin on October 30th and conclude by late November, potentially resulting in up to 60 job cuts.

Potential impact

If approved, the restructuring would shift Ubisoft RedLynx’s focus to mobile development, starting with two unannounced projects.

“This proposal reflects difficult choices we may need to make, and it comes after careful consideration," said Ubisoft RedLynx managing director Celine Pasula.

“We recognise the weight of this announcement and want to acknowledge the impact this proposal may have on individuals and teams.

“We are confident that, with the proposed changes, RedLynx would continue to play a meaningful role in Ubisoft’s future-driving technical excellence on mobile devices, and strengthening Ubisoft’s cross-and multi-platform capabilities on small screens to expand our audience reach."

Earlier this year, Ubisoft laid off 185 employees across Europe and closed its Leamington studio, with additional cuts at its Düsseldorf, Stockholm, and Reflections offices as part of ongoing restructuring.