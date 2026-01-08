Ubisoft closes Halifax studio weeks after unionisation

Ubisoft said the decision followed company-wide moves to streamline operations over the past 24 months.

The closure comes just weeks after around 60 Halifax employees joined a union

CWA Canada said the timing of the shutdown raises unanswered questions.

The union has vowed to pursue all legal options to defend affected workers.

Ubisoft has shut down its Halifax, Canada studio which will see 71 employees lose their jobs.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the decision was communicated to staff via email as part of broader cost-cutting and restructuring efforts across the company.

“Over the past 24 months, Ubisoft has undertaken company-wide actions to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs," a Ubisoft spokesperson told PocketGamer.biz.

“As part of this, Ubisoft has made the difficult decision to close its Halifax studio. 71 positions will be affected.

“We are committed to supporting all impacted team members during this transition with resources, including comprehensive severance packages and additional career assistance."

Ubisoft Halifax was best known for developing the mobile title Assassin’s Creed Rebellion. The studio was also working on Rainbow Six Mobile.

Union backlash

The closure comes shortly after around 60 Ubisoft Halifax employees formed a union by joining the Game & Media Workers Guild of Canada. Ubisoft said the decision to close the studio was made “well before" the unionisation effort and stated that it respects workers’ right to organise.

However, CWA Canada said it will pursue all legal options to support union members affected by Ubisoft Halifax’s closure, adding that the timing raises unanswered questions.

“Today’s news is devastating,” said CWA Canada president Carmel Smyth. “We will pursue every legal recourse to ensure that the rights of these workers are respected and not infringed in any way.

“We will be looking for Ubisoft to show us that this had nothing to do with the employees joining a union. The workers, their families, the people of Nova Scotia, and all of us who love video games made in Canada, deserve nothing less.”

CWA Canada is the country’s only all-media union and represents about 6,000 workers across broadcasting, news, tech, digital media, and video games nationwide.