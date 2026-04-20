Ubisoft Halifax workers approve settlement following sudden studio closure

A total of 71 employees, including 61 union members, were impacted by the January shutdown.

Former staff said the closure came mid-project, despite teams actively working on ongoing and new titles.

Union leadership credited strong member solidarity for strengthening their negotiating position.

Laid-off workers from Ubisoft’s Halifax studio have approved a settlement following the site’s closure earlier this year.

The agreement was negotiated by the Game and Media Workers Guild of Canada and backed overwhelmingly by affected staff.

Though the terms of the agreement remain confidential, the deal brings a degree of closure to 71 employees impacted by the January shutdown, including 61 union members.

“It came as a surprise to all of us and to the front-line managers as we were in the middle of many ongoing and new projects, and doing great work,” said former Ubisoft Halifax employee Jon Huffman.

“We are extremely grateful to our union for negotiating this package for us.”

Standing together

Union leadership pointed to member solidarity as a key factor in negotiations as CWA Canada president Carmel Smyth acknowledged worker coordination and persistence throughout.

“The success of the negotiation was directly attributable to the solidarity our members showed, their resolve in holding Ubisoft to account, the collecting and sharing of information, and remaining steadfast in advocating for their rights as unionised workers,” said Smyth.

“Our union is very proud to have provided these workers with the help of our staff and lawyers to work through this difficult time.”

The closure forms part of broader restructuring efforts at Ubisoft, which has undertaken layoffs and operational cuts globally. The publisher employs around 17,000 people worldwide, including a significant presence across Canada.