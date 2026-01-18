Pocket Gamer Connects London preview | Week in Mobile Games podcast

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, news editor Aaron Astle, and deputy editor Paige Cook talk through the latest games industry news on the 79th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we take a look at:

What's in store for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th and 20th!

Playtika's latest round of layoffs across the company and the role of AI.

Deep cuts at Meta Reality Labs and what it means for the future of Meta's VR plans.

Ubisoft's Abu Dhabi redundancies and the publisher's continued turmoil.

The Paramount and Netflix battle for Warner Bros. heats up with a legal battle.

Meanwhile, fate decided to cut out Aaron's recording after 15 minutes. Curious what the universe's grand plans for those lost segments are.

