Ubisoft postpones half-year earnings and requests trading halt

H1 earnings had been expected today, now expected in the coming days.

Ubisoft has been setting up a new unit backed by Tencent to house its top IPs.

Assassin’s Creed publisher Ubisoft has postponed its H1 earnings call shortly before the expected release of its financials without disclosing reasons for the delay.

In a short statement the company said it had requested Euronext to halt trading of its shares and bonds from the market from November 14th until the publication of its financial results in the coming days.

Ubisoft said it would inform the market of the date on which trading is expected to restart.

Tencent deal

No reason was provided for the delay. Ubisoft has been restructuring this year following a $1.25 billion investment from Chinese games giant Tencent. The deal established a new subsidiary responsible for the publisher’s most lucrative IP, valuing the new unity at €4 billion ($4.3 billion).

Tencent, already a shareholder in Ubisoft, claimed a 25% stake in the new entity. The unit holds licenses for its top franchises Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, in exchange for a royalty. It also includes teams based in Montréal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Barcelona, and Sofia. The new subsidiary will be headquartered in France.

In July, Ubisoft named North America MD and company veteran Christophe Derennes and ex-Owlient studio manager Charlie Guillemot as the co-CEOs of the subsidiary.

During its last financials, Ubisoft said the transaction with Tencent was progressing smoothly and was expected to close by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approval.