Ubisoft sets new date for delayed H1 financial results

The company halted trading of its shares and bonds after postponing the earnings release.

Ubisoft offered no reason for the initial delay, prompting industry speculation.

Trading will resume once the results are published.

The delay comes amid major structural changes at the publisher.

Ubisoft has revealed plans to publish its H1 2025–26 financial results after initially delaying the release and halting trading of its shares and bonds.

The company postponed the earnings announcement last week without providing detailed reasons, saying only that it needed extra time to finalise the closing of the semester and requested that Euronext suspend trading from November 14th until the figures were ready.

Ubisoft has now confirmed that trading will resume and its earnings will be released no later than before the opening of trading on November 21st, 2025.

The temporary suspension sparked speculation amid major structural changes underway at the firm.

Strategic changes

Earlier this year, Ubisoft secured a $1.25 billion investment from Tencent to form a new subsidiary housing its most valuable IP, including Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry.

The new unit, valued at €4bn ($4.3bn), gives Tencent a 25% stake and consolidates teams across Montréal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Barcelona and Sofia, with headquarters in France.

In July, Ubisoft appointed North America MD Christophe Derennes and former Owlient studio manager Charlie Guillemot as co-CEOs of the subsidiary.

Ubisoft said in its previous financial update that the Tencent transaction was progressing smoothly and expected to close by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approval.