JetSynthesys confirms EverMerge acquisition from Big Fish Games

EverMerge has generated more than $350m in lifetime revenue since launching in 2019.

The acquisition comes after Aristocrat Leisure sold off various Big Fish Games assets.

India-based digital entertainment company JetSynthesys has confirmed its acquisition of EverMerge from Aristocrat Leisure subsidiary Big Fish Games.

We recently reported that Aristocrat had sold various assets of Big Fish Games while keeping the social casino portfolio. Prior to the official announcement of the acquisition, EverMerge was listed on the App Store and Google Play under JetSynthesys.

The Indian firm said the deal advances its global expansion strategy, with plans to scale EverMerge across new high-growth markets, including India.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Since its release in 2019, JetSynthesys claims EverMerge has generated over $350 million in lifetime revenue.

New opportunities

“At a time when India is recognising the potential of the orange economy, pioneered by JetSynthesys, this acquisition is an important milestone," said JetSynthesys chairman and managing director Rajan Navani.

He added: “We see tremendous potential in bridging global IPs with local insights, and our goal is to make EverMerge resonate with players across emerging markets like India through unique cultural storytelling, engagement, and technology-led innovation.”