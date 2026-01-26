Aristocrat Leisure sells off Big Fish Games assets

BFG Entertainment formed in October 2025 following acquisition of BigFishGames.com.

Australian casino firm Aristocrat Leisure has divested assets from Big Fish Games following a strategic review of the company's games businesses, a spokesperson has confirmed to PocketGamer.biz.

Aristocrat put parts of its games division up for sale in 2024 after it conducted a strategic review of its non-social casino portfolio. Raid: Shadow Legends studio Plarium was later sold to MTG in a $620 million deal.

Last year the casino firm said Big Fish - acquired for $990m in 2018 - would undergo a restructure to its operations and would no longer develop new titles.

Aristocrat has now divested certain Big Fish Games assets in three separate transactions.

Divested assets

A new company called BFG Entertainment was established following the acquisition of Big Fish assets in October 2025. The firm now owns and operates the BigFishGames.com platform and develops, publishes and operates titles across PC, Mac and mobile. As part of the deal, BFG Entertainment brought in 30+ employees.

The new company is headed up by CEO Lasse Jensen, formerly the chief executive at iWin and an advisor for Plug In Digital.

“We acquired the PC premium business, including catalog and IP, as well as a handful of mobile games,” Jensen told PocketGamer.biz.

He added: “We thought the assets were under-utilised and that we could do better. We plan to grow both our PC/Mac premium games business, as well as the mobile games, and develop more games for both PC/MAC and mobile.”

Big Fish’s puzzle title EverMerge, which launched in 2019 and has generated an estimated $158m in gross player spending according to AppMagic, is now listed on the App Store and Google Play under Indian entertainment firm JetSynthesys. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

A publisher called 7 Hits Games is listed as the publisher for match-3 title Gummy Drop on the App Store and Google Play. It's not clear if this is one of the transactions Aristocrat alluded to.

Strategic review

PocketGamer.biz understands the divestments were not material for Aristocrat.

In its 2025 financial year report, the firm reported a $100.6m AUD (approximately $70m USD) impairment after tax relating to its Big Fish restructure.

Casino titles like Big Fish Casino and Jackpot Magic Slots remain in Aristocrat’s mobile portfolio.

"Aristocrat confirms it has agreed to divest certain Big Fish Games assets to distinct investor groups in three separate transactions," an Aristocrat spokesperson told PocketGamer.biz.

“These transactions are in line with the outcomes of Aristocrat’s strategic review of non-social casino game operations, conducted in 2024, and the non-core nature of Big Fish’s social casual portfolio."