Netflix unveils new cloud-first direction for its games strategy

Netflix is actioning a cloud-first games strategy prioritising TV-based games.

Netflix reports strong engagement growth from its party-focused titles and intends to expand its cloud catalogue in 2026.

A newly reimagined FIFA football game is being designed for TV play.

Netflix is looking to deepen its approach to cloud gaming, positioning TV-based play as part of its core long-term games strategy.

This was shared during its Q4 2025 earnings call, where the company said it will continue investing in a "cloud-first gaming strategy," aimed at making games more accessible and allowing subscribers to play directly on their televisions.

This marks a further shift away from its earlier mobile approach.

“On games, we are going to continue to invest in the cloud-first gaming strategy that we’ve added,” said Netflix co-CEO and president Gregory K. Peters, “This makes TV games more accessible by rolling out cloud games to more customers and countries.”

Netflix said roughly one-third of its members currently have access to TV-based games, and availability depends on upgrading TV devices and the Netflix TV client.

From mobile to TV-based gaming

Netflix pointed to recent releases such as Boggle, Pictionary and LEGO Party as early positive indicators for TV-based gaming, noting increased uptake after the launch of its game pack. The plan is to see its cloud catalogue expand further in 2026, including a newly reimagined FIFA football game designed for television play.

“It’s a big market, roughly $140 billion worth of consumer spend excluding China. We are just scratching the surface today in terms of what we can do in space,” said Peters.

Rather than positioning games as a core revenue driver, Netflix framed interactive gaming as a way to extend engagement and retention across the wider Netflix ecosystem.

Peters also emphasised that, like other new initiatives, investment in games will increase only as the business demonstrates value to members and delivers returns.

Last year, during GDC, Netflix Games executives outlined a shift from simply expanding its catalogue toward focusing on “reach” and "experiences" that are unique to the platform.

At the time, Netflix highlighted narratives, party games, and kids' experiences as key focus areas, and now that shift appears to have landed on a cloud-first approach.

This new emphasis on cloud gaming comes as Netflix looks to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, though any deal remains subject to regulatory approval, and it is facing rival bids from Paramount.