Netflix allows subscribers to play games directly on smart TVs

Netflix previously tested the waters with a mobile controller app for iOS.

The new lineup includes LEGO Party, Boggle Party, and Pictionary: Game Night.

The rollout is gradual, with more titles and updates coming soon.

Netflix has officially launched games on smart TVs allowing subscribers to play directly on their televisions for the first time.

As reported by MSN, the feature has been in development since early 2023, when Netflix began exploring ways to expand beyond mobile.

The streaming giant later introduced a game controller app for iOS, but progress towards TV integration was quiet until now - marking a major step in bringing Netflix’s game library to the big screen.

Games lineup

Netflix has also added a mix of party favourites and classics reimagined for its growing library. The collection features LEGO Party, Boggle Party and Pictionary: Game Night.

Moreover, Tetris Time Warp reimagines the classic puzzle game across different eras, while Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends introduces a social deduction challenge where players must uncover who’s clueless among them.

The rollout is gradual, and not all users will see the feature right away. Netflix said its goal is to make gaming as effortless as streaming, with more titles and updates on the way to keep players engaged.

Netflix's journey into games has been turbulent, having removed 20 games from its portfolio this July but also looking to ramp up investment in the segment.

With hits like Squid Game: Unleashed in its collection, Netflix landed in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list for 2025.