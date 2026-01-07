Roblox reveals new Homepage Feature and expands programmatic partnerships

Roblox unveiled a new premium homepage ad format at CES 2026, offering CPM-based reach at the platform’s main entry point.

Clicking homepage ads converts brand video creative into interactive 3D experiences inside Roblox.

The new homepage format is currently in closed beta, with plans to make it an always-on placement.

The company is positioning immersive advertising as a key revenue stream for both brands and creators in 2026.

Roblox has expanded its advertising platform as part of its efforts to position itself as a core marketing channel for brands targeting Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences.

The UGC platform is now rolling out new ad formats, programmatic buying options, and brand tools designed to help advertisers measure performance and build engagement on the platform.

At CES 2026, Roblox showcased a new premium Homepage Feature it described as a CPM-based ad unit. The company said clicking the ad transforms a brand’s video creative into an interactive 3D environment.

The homepage format is currently in closed beta and will later become an always-on placement available throughout the year.

Early performance

Roblox claimed that early tests with brands including Sam’s Club, and Universal Pictures’ Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 showed positive engagement signals.

The firm is also expanding its programmatic advertising partnerships, adding support for platforms such as Amazon DSP and Liftoff. The expansion builds on its existing partnership with Google.

The company signalled a growing brand adoption across entertainment, sports, toys, and financial services, as it looks to establish immersive advertising as a revenue stream for both brands and creators in 2026.

