Appcharge surpasses $1bn in D2C transactions

Publishers are increasingly turning to direct-to-consumer payments to reduce exposure to app store commissions of around 30%.

Top publishers are still losing an estimated $41m per day to platform fees.

Appcharge’s transaction volume has grown rapidly from $500m in July 2025 to $1bn in early 2026.

Direct-to-consumer payments platform Appcharge has surpassed $1 billion in annualised transaction volume.

The milestone comes as publishers increasingly look to reduce reliance on traditional app store billing systems, which typically charge commissions of around 30%.

Appcharge said transaction volume on its platform has more than doubled in the six months since its $58 million Series B funding round, reflecting what it described as an inflexion point for direct monetisation strategies.

The company previously reported $500m in annualised processed transactions in July 2025, rising to $700m in January 2026 before crossing the $1bn threshold.

“A new phase"

Appcharge estimated that top publishers are losing roughly $41m per day to platform fees. The company currently supports more than 150 mobile games worldwide, with customers including King, Huuuge, Tripledot Studios and SciPlay.

“Mobile game monetisation is entering a new phase,” said Appcharge co-founder and general manager Roei Barassi. “Publishers are no longer treating direct-to-consumer as an experiment - it’s becoming a core part of their monetisation stack.”

Earlier this year, Appcharge opened a new office in Istanbul as part of its international expansion strategy to strengthen relationships with studios in one of the world’s fastest-growing mobile ecosystems.