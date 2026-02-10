Appcharge launches new Checkout aimed at boosting mobile D2C revenue

Checkout adapts in real time to each player’s context, including location, device, currency, and purchase history.

Early performance data shows conversion rates reaching up to 92%, with order success rates exceeding 95%.

The Checkout is delivered as part of Appcharge’s Merchant of Record platform, covering compliance, tax, fraud, and customer support.

Mobile direct-to-consumer platform Appcharge has launched a new Checkout product to increase D2C revenue and reduce payment friction for mobile game publishers.

Appcharge said the new Checkout is a conversion-optimised, game-adaptive payment experience designed specifically for mobile games to address sensitive points in the monetisation funnel.

The Checkout also adapts to each player’s context, including country and currency, device, operating system, payment history, and whether the user is a first-time or returning buyer.

Moreover, payment methods are automatically prioritised from more than 500 local options, while returning users are guided back to their last successful payment method.

Payments infrastructure

Appcharge said early performance data shows conversion rates of up to 92%, with order success rates exceeding 95% through optimised payment routing and failed payment recovery.

The Checkout is delivered as part of Appcharge’s Merchant of Record platform, which manages compliance, tax, currency conversion, fraud prevention, disputes, refunds, and customer support.

According to the company, this can deliver dispute win rates of 60% to 70%, compared to industry averages of 30% to 40%.

“The checkout is the funnelʼs most critical moment, where user experience takes priority,ˮ said Appcharge VP of product Fanny Beili. “Building trust, reducing friction, and making the best payment options easy to access are all crucial factors in helping players complete the purchase.ˮ