Appcharge: US web store purchases are 3x higher on average than payment links

97% of all web store revenue came from repeat buyers, according to a new report from Appcharge.

25% of payment link buyers later make their first web store purchase.

US web store purchases are 3x higher in value in average order value than direct payment links, according to a new report from direct-to-consumer service provider Appcharge.

The ‘D2C Inflection Point’ report claimed that while direct payment links - enabled in the US after the App Store was cracked open by a judge - are an effective on-ramp to D2C, web stores drive better long-term value.

Appcharge said 65% of one-time web store buyers make a second purchase, 79% of two-time buyers make a third, 84% of three-time buyers make a fourth, and 87% of four-time payers make a fifth.

Overall, 97% of all web store revenue came from repeat buyers.

The report claimed that 25% of payment link buyers later make their first web store purchase. Appcharge said that according to its own platform data, 56% of US players who made a purchase through direct payment links within an app were completely new to D2C.

Special offers

Appcharge claimed that certain offers and monetisation types can help drive larger sales. Rolling offers were said to drive as much as a 25% increase in web store purchases in 24 hours. Meanwhile, progress bars could create a 20% uplift to ARPPU, and daily bonuses can grow weekly ARPPU by as much as 30%.

Seasonal campaigns can also increase revenue, such as special offers during Christmas, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Appcharge said it had seen partners increase web store income over 60% through such deals.

Appcharge’s report is based on millions of checkout sessions across the US, Europe and Asia, representing more than $700 million in annual transaction volume. The company's business involves providing web store services.

“Our data shows that 2025 was the inflection point where app-to-web payments, web

stores, and alternative distribution moved from edge cases to scalable, repeatable

revenue engines,” said Appcharge CEO Maor Sason.

“While payment links open the door, web stores build the house. The publishers winning in D2C are treating web stores like live ops products – continuously optimised, personalised, and deeply connected to player behaviour.”

You can check out the full report here.

