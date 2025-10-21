Appcharge unveils new Android Payment Links solution

Appcharge’s solution lets publishers manage payments outside Google Play through browser link-outs and in-app options.

The rollout follows a US antitrust ruling allowing Android developers to include external payment links in apps.

Enforcement of the ruling is expected to begin on October 22nd, 2025.

The system supports both external browsers and in-app Chrome Custom Tabs for a smoother checkout experience.

Direct-to-consumer platform Appcharge has launched its new Android Payment Links solution.

Following a recent antitrust ruling, Android developers in the US will soon be allowed to include external payment links within their apps, with enforcement expected to begin on October 22nd, 2025, unless delayed by Google.

Appcharge said its new Android Payment Links solution will allow publishers to integrate external payment options through familiar browser link-outs and manage payments outside Google Play’s system.

The new payment solution is currently in beta and publishers can commence testing ahead of global release.

New growth channels

The Android Payment Links solution also supports both external default browsers and in-app browsers using Chrome Custom Tabs.

Appcharge said that the past six months have served as a major industry test for external payment links in mobile games, delivering overwhelmingly positive results.

After more than 50 rollouts with top publishers, the company claimed that Payment Links can potentially open a new direct-to-consumer growth channel.

Appcharge reported that 55% of players who made purchases through Payment Links were new to DTC transactions, while 25% of first-time Payment Links buyers became repeat web store customers.

“Our data shows no cannibalisation between Payment Links and existing web store sales," said Appcharge.

“In fact, the results show the opposite! Players who previously purchased through the web store maintained their same level of web store spend even after Payment Links were introduced."