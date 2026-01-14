Appcharge expands to Türkiye with new office in Istanbul 

The move strengthens Appcharge’s international growth strategy and local studio engagement.

Türkiye’s mobile market is highlighted as one of the fastest-growing globally.

Appcharge points to its Finland office as proof of the value of being on the ground.

Mobile direct-to-consumer platform Appcharge has opened a new office in Istanbul.

Appcharge said the expansion marks a key step in its international growth strategy as it looks to work more closely with studios in one of the world’s fastest-growing mobile ecosystems.

The Istanbul office will focus on commercial growth, customer success, partnerships, and engagement with the local developer community.

Appcharge noted that a similar approach in Finland helped deepen relationships and improve its understanding of one of the industry’s most advanced gaming hubs.

New opportunities

Türkiye is home to globally recognised developers such as Dream Games, Peak, Rollic, Good Job Games, Grand Games, and Spyke Games, alongside a large player base.

Appcharge said the expansion reflects the importance of local presence in building long-term partnerships and supporting studios as monetisation strategies evolve.

“We saw the impact of this approach in Finland," said Appcharge CEO and co-founder Maor Sason. “Establishing a local presence there strengthened our partnerships and gave us deeper insight into one of the most sophisticated gaming ecosystems in the world.

“Türkiye represents a similar opportunity - different in character, but equally influential. Being in the market isn’t just about business development. It’s about being in the rooms where new ideas take shape."