Appcharge opens Helsinki office to strengthen ties with Finnish game studios

The move strengthens partnerships and keeps Appcharge close to Helsinki’s creative core.

Appcharge said Finnish studios are shaping the next phase of mobile gaming.

The company is investing in a region it says sets the global standard for mobile innovation.

Mobile direct-to-consumer platform Appcharge has opened a new office in Helsinki.

Appcharge said that in recent years, Finland studios have shown that DTC models are already a mature, growth-driving ecosystem, which is a key reason for opening its new office.

By opening in Helsinki, Appcharge positions itself near one of Europe’s leading mobile gaming hubs, aiming to improve collaboration with developers and publishers.

“Setting the global standard"

Appcharge said that after collaborating with Finnish publishers and developers, it’s clear the community is driving the next phase of mobile gaming.

“At Appcharge, we’ve seen first-hand how DTC has evolved from a side channel into a core growth channel for top-grossing games," said Appcharge CEO and co-founder Maor Sason. “Publishers are seeing stronger retention, more loyal player communities, and healthier economics.

“Finland embodies that balance between creativity and commercial excellence. It’s a natural home for the kind of innovation that moves the entire industry forward.

“We’re proud to invest in this region and excited to continue working alongside the teams setting the global standard for what’s next in mobile games."

Elsewhere, AppCharge has become a Diamond sponsor for PG Connects London, the largest games event of the year with over 3,000 attendees expected from January 19th and 20th 2026. As the fastest-growing global payment solutions, they’re a strong fit for the show’s expanded 2026 edition.