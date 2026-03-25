Budge Studios continues Nickelodeon partnership with global launch of Dora: Explore and Play

The release marks a return to the franchise that helped establish Budge Studios in the mobile apps market.

The new title is now available worldwide across major mobile storefronts.

The launch reflects continued demand for educational and brand-driven content in the kids mobile segment.

Budge Studios has continued its partnership with Nickelodeon through the global launch of Dora: Explore and Play.

The deal marks the company’s return to the franchise that first helped establish its presence in the mobile games market. The new app is now available worldwide across major mobile storefronts.

Budge Studios originally entered the app space in 2010 with a Dora the Explorer title. The company said the latest release reflects both the evolution of the brand and demand for educational entertainment aimed at younger audiences.

Moreover, the studio said its portfolio has since surpassed two billion downloads, supported by partnerships with major children’s entertainment brands across television and toy franchises.

Full-circle release

Dora: Explore and Play! is designed to function as an interactive extension of the new DORA television series, combining modern 3D visuals with gameplay focused on problem-solving, music, and bilingual learning.

The experience includes mini-games built around early childhood development themes such as teamwork, rhythm, and language exploration.

“Launching Dora: Explore and Play! is a profound, full-circle moment for our team,” said Budge Studios co-CEO Michael Elman. “In 2010, we began our journey with Dora the Explorer as our very first partner.

“Today, many of the parents downloading our apps are the same ones who grew up watching the original show. We are honoured to bridge that generational gap, bringing the high-quality CG animation of the new series together with the core educational pillars that have defined the brand for decades.”