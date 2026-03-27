New release roundup: Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, CookieRun: OvenSmash, Dora: Explore and Play, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy

The latest Final Fantasy mobile game, Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, is out now on iOS and Android.

Legacy warriors appear in a cel-shaded visual style, Cloud Strife included, summoned to modern-day Tokyo where 3v3 battles await. This Square Enix title features full Japanese voice acting as a story unfolds to save the world from destruction.

Field Day

As we reported this week, the ex-Supercell developers at Bit Odd, who raised $18 million in 2024, have soft-launched their debut game Field Day. The title is described as a multiplayer action game with a strong emphasis on craftsmanship.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Netmarble has launched The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, the latest entry in the popular anime franchise. It’s an open-world RPG in which players can embark on adventure beyond the original story, either solo or with friends.

CookieRun: OvenSmash

Devsisters’ CookieRun franchise returns with Ovensmash, the series’ first real-time PvP battle action game. Ahead of its launch, the game had attracted more than three million pre-registrations.

Almost Out of Mana

Premium puzzle game Almost Out of Mana is a tactical title packed with magic spells but limited mana. As its name implies, this means every spell choice matters - as defeating an enemy may leave players’ supply running dry.

Tepes Ovidiu has taken a lighthearted direction with the plot, as players are tasked with tackling these challenges all to recover a wizard’s lucky trousers.

Dora: Explore and Play

Budge Studios has returned to the IP that started its 16-year journey into children’s games: Dora the Explorer.

In its latest title, Dora: Explore and Play, mobile fans can participate in problem-solving minigames and develop their bilingual skills while discovering familiar characters in a 3D space.

Magic Sand Flow

The sort puzzle genre continues to explode as Tripledot launches the latest entrant in the genre: Magic Sand Flow.

BagMaster Isekai – Bag Battle

Say Games’ latest intriguing release is BagMaster Isekai – Bag Battle, a turn-based RPG in which players must help the local piggies defeat waves of enemies.,

This Ain't Even Poker, Ya Joker

First released on PC, This Ain’t Even Poker, Ya Joker has arrived on mobile. The title is an idle clicker where players flip cards to earn money, grow their hand, buy new decks and more.

Clash of Critters

Lilith Games’ publishing arm Farlight has released Clash of Critters, which sees players catch, collect and evolve over 100 critters to build the ultimate squad and battle waves of zombies. There's also pinball involved, as well as the opportunity to just chill with your companions.