Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy to launch on mobile in 2026

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is set in modern Tokyo but features legacy characters like Cloud Strife.

The game will launch on iOS and Android in 2026.

Square Enix has unveiled a new Final Fantasy title for mobile, expected to launch in 2026.

Called Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, the game is set in modern Tokyo but features legacy characters like Cloud Strife and Kain Highwind.

The fully voice-acted story will see such characters summoned to the present day from various worlds to help put a stop to an invasion of monsters. Each playable character will come with a passive skill and a unique ability, like encouraging allies or launching enemies into the air.

Dissidia games have long leaned into crossovers, featuring characters from various Final Fantasy titles since the first entry in 2008.

Plans for mobile

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy will launch on iOS and Android. Alongside the reveal, Square Enix confirmed that a closed beta test will take place on Android, with sign-ups open until October 28th.

The beta will then run from November 7th to 14th. It has a capacity of 20,000 players and will take place only in the US and Canada, with Android 11.0 or later recommended.

The full game will feature a 3v3 boss battle arena where two teams compete to defeat monsters the fastest. Character customisation with various outfits will also be a feature.

The reveal signals continued interest from Square Enix in mobile games, despite having closed many down across various franchises in recent years. These include Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Dragon Quest Monsters: Super Light, Echoes of Mana and SinoAlice.

The company also cancelled two Nier games and long-awaited location-based game Kingdom Hearts Missing Link.

In its financials, Square Enix directly addressed "intensified competition" on mobile in Japan and suggested that the odds of a new game succeeding have decreased as players spend their time on a "familiar list of games".

However, Square’s "reboot" plan continues and the publisher launched Final Fantasy XIV Mobile with Lightspeed Studios in China this June.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis also reached $100 million in mobile player spending after just over one year.