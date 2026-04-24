New release roundup: Dragon Quest Smash/Grow, Dicero, MapleStory R- Evolution, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Dicero

Casual roguelite Dicero is Habby’s latest mobile game building on plenty of experience in the hybridcasual scene.

This time around, Habby’s handing players multiple dice to roll, over 100 skills to unlock and a near-endless number of character builds in each run. Slashing through enemies might be easier with a Double Swordwave, but a chance for twice the healing power or an extra dice roll might just sway some towards a more cautious approach.

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow

Another roguelite has landed on mobile this week, as yet another title joins Square Enix’s mobile portfolio.

That title would be Dragon Quest Smash/Grow, and it’s packed with hordes of familiar monsters waiting to be battered into oblivion. Players can build their character differently on every run, adapting to the roguelite environment with ever-changing tactics. They can also form a party, assembling a team of characters to slash through every swarm.

MapleStory R- Evolution

MapleStory R- Evolution is an officially licensed idle RPG building on Nexon’s IP. Developer Rastar Games has aimed to faithfully recreate the classic MapleStory experience with auto battles, easy levelling, cute pets and even some romance.

The game’s four launch events are offering players a share of a $20,000 prize pool, in for a chance whether they’re competing in tournaments, creating content or inviting friends to play.

Ten Valkyrie

Daerisoft’s Ten Valkyrie is a Norse reimagining in the absence of Odin.

While the Allfather’s busy trying to prevent Ragnarok, players take on the role of Freyja as she leads her Valkyrie trainees. In the process, they can master skills, unlock gear and clear daily dungeons.

Momental

Indie developer Luke White has launched his second puzzle game Momental, all about rolling a ball around a hex grid.

The ball will keep moving as long as it has a path to follow, but where paths lead changes each time the ball rolls through. Reaching the target is the goal on each grid.

Decentraland

Virtual world Decentraland has expanded its mobile presence with an official launch on the Apple App Store, bringing the platform to iPhone and iPad following an earlier release on Android.

Founded in 2015, Decentralnd lets users explore shared online spaces filled with live music events, movie screenings and social hangout spots. The platform is built and owned by its players with virtual land and community-created experiences.