Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy makes $6.7m in first month

Mobile game Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy has generated $6.7 million in one month.

The title launched on March 24th to immediate success in Japan.

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy has generated $6.7 million in its first month.

The latest Final Fantasy mobile game launched on March 24th, 2026 and has found fast success in Japan, generating $4.6m in its home country alone. According to AppMagic estimates, this means Japan contributed 69% of month one spending, far ahead of the game’s second-biggest market, the US.

Players in the US have spent $1.4m to date, or 22% of the global sum. No other country has yet to break beyond 1%.

Dissidia Duellum’s total earnings are likely higher when including ad revenue.

Reasons to spend

Square Enix’s new mobile exclusive marks its latest Final Fantasy endeavour and another entry in the Dissidia subseries. The Dissidia games are known for featuring characters from across the Final Fantasy universe, in this instance assembling in a modern day setting for 3v3 battles.

The game launched with 10 legacy characters including Cloud Strife and Kain Highwind. Leveraging a prevalent mobile monetisation model, Dissidia Duellum features a gacha where players can attempt to summon more characters - aiming for favourites or meta-defining individuals released over time.

Players can spend real money on in-game currency for further rolls on the gacha, and can purchase a season pass for additional rewards as they play. This paid season pass also provides an alternative to watching ads before certain gacha draws.

Between its player spending models, Dissidia Duellum generated $393,000 on launch day and a further $477,000 on day two. Within three days it had surpassed the $1m mark in cumulative revenue, and the game went on to have its best singular day yet on March 28th, generating $526,000.

To date, this is its only day to exceed half a million dollars.

Spending has been on the decline since, but that decline was briefly disrupted on April 1st after the launch of version 1.1 and new gacha characters Onion Knight and Iroha. One day later, the fall in spending resumed.

The next gacha characters released were Firion and Balthier from Final Fantasy II and XII respectively, coinciding with another smaller spike on April 15th.

Dissidia Duellum’s gacha structure is similar to 2017’s Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia, a free-to-play gacha game that made $268.4m over its seven-year run. Square Enix’s 2023 title Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis also features gacha mechanics.

While Dissidia Duellum’s global launch has brought it to Japan, the US, Canada, and much of Europe and Asia, Square Enix didn’t release it in all regions. In response to fan feedback, Dissidia Duellum will expand to Ireland, Finland, Greece, Portugal, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates today, coinciding with the start of the next season.