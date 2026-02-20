New release roundup: Warframe, Horse Racing Solitaire, Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse

A supernatural visual novel set in Ise-Shima, Japan, Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse is Square Enix’s latest mobile endeavour and a premium one at that.

Available for a one-time fee, this full game follows pearl diver Yuza Minakuchi and his best friend Azami Kumoi after a paranormal encounter and a series of curses befall the island. Its mature story comes with warnings of violence, bloodshed and content not suitable for all ages.

Warframe

Digital Extremes' Warframe has broadened its horizons to Android, now available globally after a brief soft launch period in Canada.

It brings galactic battles and sci-fi customisation to that many more players, with exclusive rewards available to early installers like the Cumulus Collection, with special weapons, resources and more.

Horse Racing Solitaire

Salto Games’ first mobile game Horse Racing Solitaire has launched globally just two years on from the company’s founding. As its name implies, the title meshes horse racing with solitaire as card combos fuel each equestrian’s sprint to victory.

There are various horses to meet, collect and train, with players also able to breed the perfect pedigree to pick up every medal.

Pocket Golf Tournament

Looking at golf from a bird's-eye view, Pocket Golf Tournament is a tabletop-style game that prioritises keeping things simple.

Spectado hasn’t stressed over quirky mechanics but instead homed in on what makes golf, golf. Picking the best club based on stats, timing swings with the perfect power and aiming for the hole is all this game needs.

Iron Roads

Iron Roads is a train management sim with an unusual twist. Instead of helping humans to their destination, Cowleyfornia Studios has made this simulator all about animals.

Conservationists on iOS must balance connecting animal communities without overwhelming the land with train tracks. The world itself is a puzzle to navigate - so it’s no wonder these herds need help.

Birdex

An educational app with gamified elements, Birdex gives IRL birdwatchers a chance to collect digital cards while connecting with nature.

In PokéDex-like style, the app can be used to monitor the birds users have seen, compile regional card collections, and to teach new facts all while monitoring habitat information. Users can also complete seasonal quests, earn EXP and level up into a birdwatching master.