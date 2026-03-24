Ex-Supercell devs at Bit Odd soft launch debut game after $18m raise

The former Supercell team raised $18m in 2024 to fund its first wave of original mobile releases.

Field Day marks the studio’s first real test of its design philosophy centred on creativity and emotional engagement.

The soft launch signals the studio’s transition from concept building to live operations and iteration.

Finnish studio Bit Odd has soft-launched its debut mobile game Field Day in Canada following an $18 million funding round in 2024 as the company moves into the next phase of development.

Founded in 2019 by former Supercell developers Lasse Louhento and Jani Lintunen, the studio raised $18m in 2024 after previously securing $5.8m in funding in 2022.

The team has positioned itself around building mobile experiences that prioritise creativity and emotional engagement over traditional performance metrics.

First of many

Field Day is described as a free-to-play multiplayer action game designed with a strong emphasis on craftsmanship across visuals, sound and core mechanics.

The soft launch in Canada will allow the studio to gather player feedback, refine gameplay systems and prepare the title for a wider global rollout.

The release marks a significant milestone for Bit Odd as it transitions from development into live testing, with the company signalling that player learning and iteration will guide the game’s evolution ahead of a broader launch.

“This marks an important step as we bring our first game to players and start the next phase of its journey," Bit Odd said in a post.

“From visuals and sound to core mechanics, Field Day is built with a strong focus on quality. Every element is there for a purpose, so that the experience feels just right, one that mobile players genuinely deserve."