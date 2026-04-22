VGW launches Monopoly Match as it enters match-3 puzzle market

The game combines classic Monopoly mechanics with puzzle gameplay loops.

Players solve match-3 levels to earn dice rolls and progress across a reimagined board.

VGW is leaning into hybridcasual design, blending progression systems with familiar IP.

Games developer VGW has launched Monopoly Match to mark its first entry into the match-3 puzzle genre.

The free-to-play title blends classic board game mechanics from Monopoly with match-3 gameplay, allowing players to solve puzzles to earn dice rolls, move across the board and collect properties.

Familiar elements such as Chance cards, Community Chest and iconic locations like Boardwalk are reimagined within a level-based puzzle structure.

Monopoly Match is currently in the early stages of a phased rollout and is available to players across North America.

Match-3 meets Monopoly

The game features hundreds of levels, unlockable boards and progression systems tied to property collection and in-game rewards.

The move signals continued interest in hybrid casual formats that combine established IP with proven mobile mechanics.

It also follows the breakout success of Monopoly Go from Scopely, which has generated more than $6 billion in revenue by adapting the Monopoly brand into a social, live ops-driven experience.

“This is a significant milestone as we expand our portfolio and deliver an exciting new world of entertainment," said VGW in a post.

“Monopoly Match blends the timeless appeal of the iconic Monopoly board game with the popular Match 3 gameplay - creating an immersive, interactive player experience."