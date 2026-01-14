Scopely’s Monopoly Go fastest mobile game to hit $6 billion

Scopely’s Monopoly Go surpassed $6 billion in record-setting time in 2025 across the App Store and Google Play, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The title hit the milestone in just 1,275 days - or just under three-and-a-half years. According to Sensor Tower estimates, which provides estimates for the App Store and Google Play only, Monopoly Go beat Mixi’s Monster Strike, which took 1,673 days, and Tencent’s Honor of Kings, which took 1,762.

Other titles to surpass $6 billion include Dream Games Royal Match, which took 1,868 days, miHoYo’s Genshin Impact, which took 1,873 days, and Supercell’s Clash of Clans, which hit the landmark in 2,206 days.

Sensor Tower said the estimates do not take into account advertising revenue, direct-to-consumer, and other revenue sources.

It’s worth noting that Monopoly Go officially launched globally on April 11th, 2023, just over 1,000 days ago.

Cashing in

Monopoly Go is estimated to be generating approximately $200 million per month as one of the world’s top grossing mobile games.

The title currently sits as the 14th highest grossing mobile game by player spending of all time on the App Store and Google Play. The number one title is currently Honor of Kings, followed by King’s Candy Crush Saga.

Monopoly Go is the youngest title in the top 15 all-time revenue generators, followed by Royal Match, which launched in 2021.

Sensor Tower said that Monopoly Go was the number one top grossing mobile game by in-app purchase revenue in 2024. Since its launch in April 2023, it ranks as the top casual game by player spending.

It claimed that Monopoly was also the number one mobile IP by revenue, driven by Monopoly Go.

Meanwhile, the title was the top grossing tabletop-themed game by player spending in 2025.

Scopely and Sensor Tower will be attending Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th to 20th. Meet them and thousands of other games industry professionals at the show. Register for a ticket here.