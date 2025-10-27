Hot Five: Sensor Tower’s AI investment, Monopoly Go's Chat app, and AWS chaos

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Scopely releases Monopoly Go Chat app

Scopely has launched a Monopoly Go Chat app for players of the hit mobile game, currently available in select countries like France.

The app seems to operate like a regular messaging platform with users able to text or talk, join groups and compete in community challenges. It is designed for players to stay connected with friends, family and teammates.

2) Sensor Tower secures new investment for generative AI insights

Sensor Tower has landed a strategic investment from South Korean investment banking firm Shinhan Securities, with funds to be used in accelerating product innovation on web and Gen AI datasets.

Sensor Tower claimed that over the past five years, it has grown revenue at a compound annual rate of 60%.

3) Amazon Web Services outage impacts Clash Royale, Pokémon Go, Fortnite, Roblox and more

Stemming from a server issue in Northern Virginia, Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a widespread outage last Monday which disrupted a number of the world's most popular websites, platforms and games.

The outage affected games like Pokémon Go, Fortnite, Clash Royale and Roblox, and services like Steam, Reddit and Slack.

4) Survey: One in four game professionals laid off in the past year

26% of games industry professionals faced layoffs in the past year, according to a new survey from InGame Job and Values Value.

Game designers, artists and quality assurance teams were the most affected, and among junior-level workers, 39% left the industry between 2024 and 2025.

5) Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Match World

Rovio has once again adapted Angry Birds to the match-3 genre with Angry Birds Match World.

Currently available exclusively on iOS in Finland, the title sees players follow the flock around the world to rescue eggs from King Pig and his minions.