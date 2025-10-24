Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Match World

Rovio has given its flagship Angry Birds IP the match-3 treatment with the newly soft-launched Angry Birds Match World.

The title is currently only available in Finland on the App Store. The game sees players follow Red and his friends around the world to retrieve eggs from King Pig and his minions.

Rovio has previously adapted the series to the genre with the aptly named Angry Birds Match 3 in 2017.

According to AppMagic, that title generated $85 million from gross player spending across the App Store and Google Play. It picked up an estimated $191k in September 2025.

The soft launch comes after the release of Angry Birds Rush in August, which blends the franchise’s classic slingshot mechanics and merges it with runner-like gameplay as players bounce through levels.

It also utilises mechanics seen in titles like Coin Master and Monopoly Go, letting users raid other players’ flocks by slingshotting birds into their camps.

New games

Rovio is currently on the hunt for its next hit as it looks to grow its declining revenue. Earlier this year, the Finnish developer’s parent company Sega said the studio’s titles were performing “weaker compared to expectations”.

Sega has another mobile title set to launch on November 5th in collaboration with Rovio: Sonic Rumble. The title had previously been expected to release on May 8th but was pushed back with a last minute delay.