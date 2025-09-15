Angry Birds Rush mobile game soft-launches in the US

Angry Birds Rush takes cues from endless runners and games like Coin Master and Monopoly Go.

Rovio's last use of the IP was Angry Birds Bounce on Apple Arcade as recently as July 2025.

Rovio has soft-launched Angry Birds Rush on the US App Store.

In the latest entry to the series, the title blends the classic slingshot mechanics the franchise is known for and merges it with runner-like gameplay as players bounce through levels.

Angry Birds Rush also looks to take cues from titles like Coin Master and Monopoly Go, letting users raid other players’ flocks by slingshotting birds into their camps.

According to the App Store page, the title is currently in ‘Early Access’, with the team “busy hatching new ideas, building bigger worlds, and adding more ways to cause mayhem”.

The description claims any changes are “all part of making this the best game we’ve ever launched”.

Flying in

We previously spoke with game lead Bryan Cook about the game’s launch, how Apple Arcade exclusivity impacted the titles’ design, and what it’s like working under Sega ownership.

