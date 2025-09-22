Hot Five: Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer, Angry Birds Rush soft launch, and Steer Studios lands Tom and Jerry licence

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Steer Studios secures Warner Bros license for new Tom and Jerry mobile game

Grunt Rush maker Steer Studios nabbed the Tom and Jerry licence for its new mobile game Tom and Jerry Blast.

Only the studio’s second game, Steer has landed the collaboration after Grunt Rush surpassed one million installs in its first month.

2) Nintendo releases first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 3rd, 2026.

The first trailer for this sequel, titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, was shown during the latest Nintendo Direct, which put a spotlight on upcoming Mario projects as the series celebrates its 40th anniversary.

3) Angry Birds Rush mobile game soft-launches in the US

Blending runner-esque gameplay and series-staple slingshot mechanics, Angry Birds Rush is Rovio’s latest entry in the famous mobile franchise.

Angry Birds Rush is currently in soft launch on iOS in the US. The dev team is busy "hatching new ideas" and building bigger worlds ahead of a full release.

4) EA Sports FC Empires canned

EA’s soft-launched mobile game EA Sports FC Empires is set to be shut down less than a year after release.

The football club manager title first launched in December 2024 and was removed from stores this August. Existing players can continue to access the game until November 30th, 2025, when servers will go down.

5) Playstack revenue surged 52% in H1 2025 to £30.7m

After a record 2024, Playstack has continued to grow in H1 2025 with revenue up 52% year-on-year.

The company generated £30.7m ($41.4m) during the first half of the year, up from £20.2m ($27.2m) in H1 2024.