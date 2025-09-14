Steer Studios partners with Warner Bros to develop a new Tom and Jerry mobile game

Follows the success of the debut game Grunt Rush, which hit 1m downloads within a month of launch.

Grunt Rush began as a training program pitch and was built by first-time developers.

Earlier this year, Steer moved to a larger Riyadh office to support growth and collaboration with parent company Savvy Games Group.

Riyadh-based game studio Steer Studios has collaborated with Warner Bros to develop a new mobile game named Tom and Jerry Blast.

Steer Studios said the move marked a major milestone with its second global title, built around Tom and Jerry and driven by a mix of local talent and international expertise.

“We are honoured and delighted to be working with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and look forward to delivering a fun, innovative game that lives up to the legendary status of the Tom and Jerry universe," said Steer Studios CEO Yannick Theler.

Second title

The collaboration comes after Steer Studios’ debut title Grunt Rush surpassed one million downloads worldwide less than a month after it launched in April.

Steer Studios told PocketGamer.biz that that the title was originally pitched during a developer training program and was eventually built as an offline tactical war game by first-time developers.

Earlier this year, Steer Studios moved to a larger office in Riyadh’s KAFD district to support team growth and foster closer collaboration with its parent company.