Steer Studios CEO Yannick Theler on Tom and Jerry Blast, building talent, and next year's ambitions

From first-game learnings to new licensing partnerships, Steer Studios has transformed over the past year. We caught up with CEO Yannick Theler to get a closer look at the Riyadh-based developer behind Grunt Rush and the upcoming Tom and Jerry Blast.

Theler discusses the lessons learned from their debut release, how the studio is nurturing a new generation of developers, and why partnerships and process-driven production are shaping Steer’s next phase of growth.

PocketGamer.biz: Grunt Rush hit the 1 million download milestone a month after it launched. What lessons did you learn from your first game? Did it meet expectations?

Yannick Theler: The team learnt a lot, especially as for many it was their first time building a game as part of a studio. In many ways we were building the plane whilst flying, establishing workflows and processes simultaneously with the development of the game, which brought many learnings on how we best work as a team.

Grunt Rush has certainly exceeded our expectations since its launch back in April, especially as it continues to perform month-on-month ever since. We are proud that our debut title has reached so many players around the world and are deeply grateful for the enthusiasm and support the community has shown.

The game was built by a mostly new and junior team. Will Steer continue this junior-first development model in 2026, or shift toward bringing in more senior experts?

Steer plans on continuing our approach to developing junior staff, especially with our highly successful Elite Internship Program.

By pairing juniors with a strong passion for the industry and an eagerness to learn with veterans who have worked in game development for years, we create an environment where skills are transferred naturally and confidence grows quickly.

Looking back at your journey this year, what’s the feeling inside the team right now?

The team is highly motivated. The live roadmap for Grunt Rush is ambitious and packed with depth, featuring monthly updates and a bold vision to make an impact during major moments. Upcoming highlights include the Harvest Festival on 24th November and the Winter Festival on 17th December, keeping everyone busy and energised.

Meanwhile, Tom and Jerry Blast continues its successful soft launch, with a lot of player feedback points helping us refine the experience to meet the high standards our audience expects. Having live games to operate and exciting projects in the pipeline is a tremendous source of motivation for all of us.

Tell us more about Tom and Jerry Blast and the licensing deal with Warner Bros. Will the title get a full global launch? And are there any more partnerships in the works for Steer Studios?

“Moving from an IP entirely created in-house to one with an 85-year legacy required a completely different approach.” Yannick Theler

It’s a privilege to work on such an iconic and entertaining IP. Our collaboration with Warner Bros. is a strong testament to the capabilities of our studio. The team is working tirelessly to bring the game to full launch. We’re expanding into more countries and are on track for a global release.

Beyond this, we have exciting projects in the pipeline that are yet to be announced. Our mission remains clear: to create world-class games right here in Riyadh for players everywhere. Partnering with strong industry leaders is a key accelerator in achieving that vision.

Steer has placed a strong emphasis on offline games even when the rest of the industry is going all-in on live services. Will Tom and Jerry Blast follow the same Philosophy?

We believe a great gaming experience should not depend on having a phone signal. Although it is easy to assume every player will have access to a fast and reliable connection, it is not always the case, especially with challenges such as network coverage, data costs, and device performance. For this reason, we plan for Tom and Jerry Blast to also be available to play without a consistent connection.

Are there any development lessons from Grunt Rush that you are applying to Tom and Jerry Blast? If so, which ones?

These are two distinct projects, each with its own genre and audience, which makes them fundamentally different. What they share, however, is our production pipeline. Over time, we have built robust processes that we can now apply seamlessly to Tom and Jerry, a major advantage.

This structure keeps us on track, which is especially critical as we collaborate closely with Warner Bros. From an artistic perspective, the shift was challenging: moving from an IP entirely created in-house to one with an 85-year legacy required a completely different approach and deep respect for its heritage.

Last year, you mentioned launching a console division. How is that progressing, and can you hint at any upcoming console projects?

At this stage, we can’t share much more. Our vision is to begin developing mobile games as a way to build efficiency, deepen our expertise in video game production, and deliver on our long-term bold ambitions. We bring a broad range of experience; many of us come from major video game studios, so we know this is a multi-year journey.

To get there, we need to strengthen our capabilities as a studio: grow our talent, continuously recruit, and reach a critical size that allows us to deliver games meeting the highest quality standards.

We’ve seen major investment shifts this year, including the PIF-led proposed buyout of Electronic Arts. In your opinion, what does this say about MENA’s growing influence in global gaming?

MENA is one of the fastest-growing regions in games and esports globally, and we are excited to see any developments that can potentially provide the region with more opportunities for growth.

What are your predictions for the games industry in 2026? And what should we expect from Steer Studios in the coming year?

I think AI will continue to be an important part of the conversation in the new year. It is nothing new in one sense, but AI is here to stay, and I look forward to discussions on creating a framework where authenticity and creativity can thrive with the help of AI Tools.

At Steer Studios, we will continue operating our Grunt Rush title, and the entire team is working hard toward the upcoming release of Tom and Jerry Blast.

