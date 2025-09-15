EA Sports FC Empires canned

EA Sports FC Empires is no longer available to download and servers will shut down on November 30th, 2025.

EA Sports FC Tactical could be set to shut down after five months without an update.

The cancellation follows a range of closures across EA's mobile portfolio

The soft-launched EA Sports FC Tactical is set to be shut down as publisher EA removes another mobile title from its catalogue.

The game took the focus of the series to running a football club by building infrastructure, scouting players, managing the team and winning matches.

It first launched in December 2024 and was available in Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

But after eight months the game was removed from stores on August 29th, 2025. In-app purchases have been disabled for existing players and servers will go offline from November 30th.

EA did not provide a reason for the game’s cancellation.

According to AppMagic estimates, EA Sports FC Empires had garnered approximately 73,000 downloads during its lifetime and generated $578,000 from gross player spending across the App Store and Google Play.

More on the chopping block?

Another title in the franchise, EA Sports FC Tactical, could also be set for closure.

Though the publisher has yet to officially announce the move, the last announcement on its Discord server came in April 2025. That was the same month of its last game update and Facebook post from the team.

EA has cancelled a number of mobile games over the past couple of years. Games shut down include MLB Tap Sports Baseball, F1 Mobile Racing, EA Sports UFC Mobile 2, Kim Kardashian Hollywood, and The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth.

In October last year the publisher also announced a “major overhaul” of Plants. Vs Zombies 3 as it shut down the game’s servers.

Last year, EA’s mobile division was restructured to combine it with the HD franchise team under singular leadership across EA Sports FC, Madden NFL and The Sims.

The company looks to have largely been shifting away from licensed games with big external brands to EA’s “significant library of owned-IP”.