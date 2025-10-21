EA to shut down The Sims Mobile after seven years

All Build Mode and Create A Sim items will unlock for everyone on January 6th, 2026.

After the servers close, all saved player data will be removed, and the game will no longer be playable.

The Sims FreePlay remains live and generates millions of dollars each month.

Electronic Arts will shut down The Sims Mobile after seven years.

The company said the final Sims Mobile update would be released on October 20th, 2025, granting all players unlimited energy to enjoy the remaining gameplay.

The game will be removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on October 21st and will become unplayable from January 20th, 2026.

“First, we want to say thank you," EA wrote in a post. “The Sims Mobile and The Sims community as a whole are full of creativity, kindness, and imagination.

“You’ve amazed us with your stories, builds, and Sims. We’re proud to have shared this journey with you, and as a token of our appreciation, we’ve prepared a few surprises as we head into TSM’s final chapter."

Shutdown imminent

EA said that after the title is removed from app stores, it will no longer be available to download for new players. However, existing players or those who previously installed it can still update or redownload the game.

Come January 6th, 2026, all Build Mode and Create A Sim items in The Sims Mobile will be unlocked for every player, removing level restrictions and allowing full creative freedom to design homes and Sims before the game ends.

Then, on January 20th, the servers will close permanently, making the game unplayable and wiping all saved progress stored online.

It should be noted that the more successful mobile title, The Sims FreePlay, remains live and continues to generate millions of dollars each month.

EA has previously said it plans to explore mobile narrative games with The Sims IP. The publisher previously experimented with The Sims Labs: Town Stories, described as a ‘building simulation game' currently in playtesting as part of EA’s recently launched Sims Labs program.

The Sims Mobile is the latest in a string of mobile game closures by EA. The publisher has shut down a number of mobile games including EA Sports FC Empires, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, F1 Mobile Racing, EA Sports UFC Mobile 2, Kim Kardashian Hollywood, and The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth.

In October last year the publisher also announced a “major overhaul” of Plants. Vs Zombies 3 as it shut down the game’s servers.

News of the closure of The Sims Mobile comes after an investor consortium comprising of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners agreed to acquire EA in a $55 billion deal.