MySims: Cozy Bundle to launch on Apple Arcade this November

MySims: Cozy Bundle will come to Apple Arcade on November 6th, 2025.

This will mark MySims Kingdom's mobile debut.

MySims: Cozy Bundle will launch on Apple Arcade on November 6th, bringing two old games in one package to mobile.

The bundle includes the original MySims and MySims Kingdom. It will task players with improving their town, building houses and businesses, and helping residents fulfil their wants and needs. In turn, this will draw in new characters - from a chef to a pirate to an arcade owner.

Naturally, players will also create their own Sim to interact with this world, customising their appearance and deciding who to befriend, torment or ignore.

Mobile experiments

While the original MySims was once adapted for mobile in the 2000s, the MySims: Cozy Bundle iteration follows leaping advancements in mobile tech and comes with enhanced graphics. It also marks MySims Kingdom’s mobile debut.

Other titles in the franchise like The Sims Mobile and The Sims FreePlay have long been available on mobile, but EA has continued to experiment with the series’ potential on the platform with The Sims Labs: Town Stories. This title was listed on Google Play last year with gameplay that showed story cards describing how a Sim came to town.

Now, MySims: Cozy Bundle will further test the brand’s potential on mobile but only for Apple Arcade subscribers. Its release will come near the end of The Sims’ 25th anniversary year - a year which also saw EA confirm The Sims 5 isn’t happening.

Just last week, EA agreed to be acquired for $55 billion by an investor consortium comprising Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners.

The Sims maker also ranked in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list.