Playstack revenue surged 52% in H1 2025 to £30.7m

Playstack reported strong growth in H1 2025 with revenue up 52% year-on-year to £30.7 million ($41.4m) from £20.2m ($27.2m) in 2024.

That's according to the publisher's interim results, which showed extended momentum for its hit titles Balatro and Abiotic Factor, which together sold over 3m units in the first half of the year.

This follows a record 2024, when Playstack sold 7.1m units and players logged more than 150m hours across its games.

Award-winning year

Earlier in the year, Playstack was named Ukie Indie Publisher of the Year and won the Develop:Star Publishing Star award.

Its hit game Balatro also picked up multiple accolades, including BAFTA Best Debut Game. The publisher was also named among PocketGamer.biz’s Top 50 UK Game Makers of 2025.

“2025 has seen our momentum continue, as we work to the plan we’ve had from the beginning," said Playstack CEO Harvey Elliott.

“The results and accolades underpin that our clear and straightforward strategy to discover the best titles wherever they may be, in any genre and across platforms, has positioned us to make the most of market opportunities.

He added: “Our team believes that passionately supporting our developers and delivering excellence in publishing is key to our success, and will continue to reinforce our desire to become the leading UK indie publisher.”