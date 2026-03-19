Playstack profit jumps 59% as Balatro and Abiotic Factor drive record sales

Playstack hits 20m new installs and 150m hours played in 2025.

Catalogue surpasses $100m in lifetime Steam revenue.

Publisher builds out 2026 and 2027 pipeline with continued focus on catalogue performance.

Playstack has reported a 59% increase in profit before tax for 2025, reaching £12.2 million ($16.2m) as strong catalogue performance and new releases drove growth across its business.

The publisher credited record sales from Abiotic Factor and Balatro, both of which achieved “overwhelmingly positive” reviews on Steam.

Abiotic Factor benefited from multiple DLC updates, while Balatro gained traction through 25 IP collaborations and the continued success of its mobile version, which ranked among the top-performing premium titles of the year.

Growth strategy

Playstack recorded 20m new installs in 2025 and more than 150m hours played, with its catalogue surpassing $100m in lifetime Steam revenue.

Last year, the company also received industry recognition at the Pocket Gamer Awards, as Balatro won two awards, one for Best Digital Board Game of the Year and the other for Best Mobile Port.

Looking ahead, the publisher is continuing to expand its pipeline for 2026 and 2027, with catalogue performance expected to remain a key driver of growth.