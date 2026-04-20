Wuthering Waves lands collabs with Angry Birds, Resident Evil, Pragmata and more

Wuthering Waves' Expedition Motorbike has unlocked new collaboration potential since its introduction last December.

The bike has already featured designs from Persona and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Upcoming designs will leverage IPs like Angry Birds, Resident Evil and Riders Republic.

As open-world gacha Wuthering Waves sails closer to its second anniversary, Kuro Games has confirmed a series of collaborations with game IPs.

Among them is Rovio’s mobile games brand Angry Birds, as well as Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise and new release Pragmata.

The crossovers will commence with the version 3.3 update on April 30th, 2026, just under a month before the game's second anniversary.

From slingshots to motorbikes

Wuthering Waves’ next update, Reverbs From the End of Galaxies, will include three main quests, various free rewards and a two-part collaboration event. As part of that collaboration, an upcoming Angry Birds-themed motorbike will feature Red, Chuck and Bomb alongside the Angry Birds logo.

Meanwhile, a Resident Evil bike will tie in with the franchise’s 30th anniversary, whereas the Pragmata bike will feature Capcom’s latest sci-fi game launch.

Other incoming crossovers include bikes embodying manga series Haikyu!!, Kaiju No. 8 and Ubisoft game Riders Republic.

Since the Expedition Motorbike was introduced last December, Kuro Games has leveraged new collaboration potential with various brands. This new mode of transportation formed part of Wuthering Waves’ major 3.0 update with players able to ride the motorcycle around the open world.

The vehicle can be decorated with various designs, leading to new opportunities for brand deals. This began with Sonic the Hedgehog and Persona crossovers, which aimed to showcase the "flexibility" of Wuthering Waves’ world.

When we spoke with Kuro Games about the version 3.0 update, the team teased that IP crossovers would be utilised going forward: "Our players were pleasantly surprised by the collaboration, and we received lots of positive feedback. We'll continue exploring crossover collaborations with more franchises in the future."

New gameplay utility will also be available in the 3.3 update, with players’ motorbikes getting an aerial mode and an aerial tactics module. The next version will also bring UI updates and performance enhancements for mid-range mobile devices.

A Wuthering Waves world tour comprised of concerts in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore and Los Angeles has also been teased for later in 2026.

Pocket Gamer Connects will also be heading to Shanghai on July 29th, with five conference tracks and many expert speakers. Tickets are available now.