Sega and Rovio expand Angry Birds licensing with WildBrain 

The deal sets up a broad merchandise push spanning toys, apparel, publishing and FMCG.

Angry Birds surpasses 5bn downloads as Sega doubles down on its commercial footprint.

WildBrain builds on its Sega relationship, which already includes Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sega and Rovio have appointed WildBrain CPLG as the licensing agent for the Angry Birds franchise across Europe, the Middle East and South Korea.

As part of their partnership extension, the new agreement will see WildBrain CPLG’s remit beyond its existing work with Sega’s portfolio, which includes Sonic the Hedgehog, and will see it oversee a broad cross-category programme.

This spans publishing, apparel, toys, collectables, FMCG, homeware, gifting and more, as Sega looks to scale the commercial reach of Angry Birds in key international markets.

The move comes as the franchise builds momentum ahead of The Angry Birds Movie 3, set for release on December 23rd 2026. The film marks the third instalment in a series that has generated more than $500 million globally.

Reaching new audiences

First launched in 2009, Angry Birds has surpassed five billion downloads and maintains a combined social media following of over 33m.

Sega said the expanded partnership will support upcoming product launches linked to the new film, while WildBrain CPLG aims to leverage the brand’s legacy appeal to reach both existing fans and new audiences.

The partnership comes after Rovio and Sega signed a global licensing agreement earlier this year that saw the Angry Birds brand consolidated under Sega's licensing operations.

“The expansion of our partnership with WildBrain supports our ongoing efforts to grow Rovio’s Angry Birds franchise through licensing in key international markets," said Sega of America VP of licensing and partnerships Alexander Gomez.

“By extending representation into new territories and categories, we’re well positioned to support product launches tied to the upcoming Angry Birds Movie 3 in December 2026.”

WildBrain EVP of global partnerships and licensing Maarten Weck commented: “With the next chapter of this hugely successful film franchise on the way, we’re rolling out a licensing programme that taps into the brand’s powerful nostalgia, while engaging a whole new generation of fans.

“As we continue to strengthen our partnership with Sega, these new rights unlock exciting opportunities for a fresh wave of Angry Birds merchandise for fans worldwide.”