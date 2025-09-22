MrBeast joins the cast of Angry Birds 3

The franchise has already earned over $500m at the global box office.

Paramount Pictures takes over distribution for the third instalment.

John Rice returns as director after co-directing Angry Birds 2.

Popular YouTuber and content creator MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) has joined the cast of Angry Birds Movie 3.

MrBeast is the world’s most-subscribed to YouTuber, though his exact role in the film is unknown.

The release date for the movie has been brought forward by a month, giving fans the chance to flock to cinemas sooner than expected.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will release in cinemas on December 23rd 2026, more than seven years on from the second film.

Box office run

The Angry Birds films have grossed over $500 million globally, paving the way for a third entry.

A teaser trailer released last June confirmed The Angry Birds Movie 3, set to be distributed by Paramount Pictures. John Rice, who co-directed The Angry Birds Movie 2, will return as director for the third instalment.

The film is being produced by Rovio and Sega, marking the first Angry Birds movie since Sega’s acquisition of Rovio in 2023.

Mr Beast joins returning stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, and Danny McBride, alongside new additions like Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, and Lily James.